It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lyle Benton on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born to Vera and Harvey, and raised in the Brockville area, Lyle was the oldest of four siblings (Mel, Brenda and John). He was a man who wore many hats. As a husband, father and brother, he was also a farmer, a musician and was active in local politics. Most will fondly remember him as a science teacher at Huntsville High School, where he worked until retirement. It was early on in his teaching career when he met Margaret (nee Finkle). They bought a farm in Emsdale and raised three daughters (Lori, Andrea, and Shawna). The house was always full of good food, laughter, music and four-legged friends. It was not uncommon to see new baby goats and lambs with the family dog on the hearth of the fireplace. When grandchildren came along (Kody, Amanda, Vaughan, Waverleigh, Aidan, Charlie, Delson, and Lauren) Lyle (aka Papa) shared his love of farm life, music and family. Lyle had a spiritual/religious/philosophical side, through which he would enjoy a lively debate with whoever was game. Lyle loved creating music, and was very involved in the Muskoka Music Men, the Almaguin Choral Society, the Kearney Music Group, and various musicals throughout the Almaguin area. Generous with his time, he contributed to many causes. He was involved with Big Brother of Muskoka, he also volunteered his time in Central America on various projects to helped small communities. Parkinson's disease became Lyle's kryptonite. Despite the degenerative nature of the disease, he continued to operate the farm, play music with friends, bicycle, and run for fitness. More than once, he won in his age category at Huntsville's Band on the Run, often lapping his daughters. A force to be reckoned with, he role modelled courage in the face of adversity, fueled by his strong will and determination. He touched the hearts of many and was larger than life to the very end. We will miss him and remember him dearly. A celebration of life will occur when we are able to gather in larger groups. For those who wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Muskoka, Parkinson's Society, or contribute to a local musical organization. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com