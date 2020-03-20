|
|
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Linda Austin. Cherished father of Leonard, Lois, Brad (Curtis) and Kim (Fred). Dear brother of Richard (Pat), Mel (Margaret), the late Lyle, Tick and John. Lynn will be sadly missed by his sister-in-laws Joyce Leigh and Pat Austin, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his cat Oscar and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca Special thank you to the doctors and nurses at RVH, Barrie for their compassion and care given to Lynn.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 20, 2020