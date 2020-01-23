Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Cotterell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Elaine Cotterell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Elaine Cotterell Obituary
Passed away peacefully, following a recent diagnosis of cancer, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at age 74. Elaine is beloved wife to husband David Cotterell. Dear mother of Keith and Allison. Proud grandmother of Abigail, Devon, Logan and Violet. She will be missed by many dear friends in Bracebridge and throughout Ontario. Elaine was a teacher and a librarian in the Peel and Etobicoke regions. Later in her career, she taught mature students. This was most gratifying and was a highlight, which carried her to the end of her teaching career. She was steadfast in her resolve to enjoy life, family and friends. She was a truly remarkable woman. Elaine's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Yazeed Alsanad of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. As Elaine lived for many years with depression, her family would like to suggest, that any memorial contributions be directed to CAMH c/o 100 Stokes Street, 5th Floor, Bell Gateway Building, Toronto, ON M6J 1H4. A private family gathering will be held, to honour and remember Elaine. If desired, condolences can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -