Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Farnsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Farnsworth


1924 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Farnsworth Obituary
Predeceased by husband Ross and son Larry. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by son Courtney (Cherie) and daughter Gayle (Jim). Grandchildren- Debbie (Stewart), Meghan (David), Morgan, Joshua (Jen), Shaka (Jamara), Karim, Brandon. Great-Grandchildren- Avery, Hannah, Mikayla, Michael, Jasmine. Interment at Locks Cemetery, Huntsville will take place at a later date. "When I come to the end of the long road and the trials will long be past. I look in the face of my dearest friend, safe home in His Heaven at last."
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -