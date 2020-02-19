|
Predeceased by husband Ross and son Larry. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by son Courtney (Cherie) and daughter Gayle (Jim). Grandchildren- Debbie (Stewart), Meghan (David), Morgan, Joshua (Jen), Shaka (Jamara), Karim, Brandon. Great-Grandchildren- Avery, Hannah, Mikayla, Michael, Jasmine. Interment at Locks Cemetery, Huntsville will take place at a later date. "When I come to the end of the long road and the trials will long be past. I look in the face of my dearest friend, safe home in His Heaven at last."
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 19, 2020