February 11, 1928 - November 29, 2020 Margaret Elizabeth Tebby (nee Nicklon) passed away in the early morning of November 28th, quietly with her daughter at her side. Born in Huntsville to James and Alma Nicklon, she married the love her life Vern Tebby on May 18, 1946, they moved to South River in 1951 and established Tebby Electric. Vern predeceased Margaret in 2004. She is the beloved mother of Dale (Heather), Larry (Darlene) and Margaret Dawn Arnold (Steve). Much loved grandmother of James (Catherine), Justine (Terri), Andrea, Diana (Branden), Ben, Cara (Dale), and Melody (Rob). Cherished great-grandmother of Lauren, Kolby, David, Allie, Olivia, Sophie and Emma Vern. Margaret and Vern were both active in the community; lodges, service clubs, councillor, and school board. Margaret spent much time volunteering for the cancer society. Mother insisted on living in the family home as long as possible, eventually moving to the Nipissing Manor in Corbeil. Mother will be remembered as a charitable and caring person. Due to Covid restrictions there will be no service. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Huntsville Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.raneyfuneralchapel.ca