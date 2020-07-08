It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret "Margy" Stromberg (nee Sine) at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on June 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her husband Keith Stromberg. Will be missed by her companion Brutus and her sister; Sue Harris (Butch-deceased). Her niece Amanda Okeefe and children Kara and Jarred and sister Libby Plause. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her parents; Elgie and Vera Sine (nee Blain). Margy will be remembered for her love of nature even raising an otter and baby fox. She loved playing baseball on the Chisholm women's team and spent many hours out on a volleyball court hitting the ball around. She never saw herself as old often commenting she didn't like "old people". She will be remembered for her amazing talent to make beautiful things teaching ceramics at the ceramic shop she owned in Powassan. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.mcguintyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 8, 2020.