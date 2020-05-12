Marguerite Mae Grimes
Marguerite Mae Grimes On May 2, 2020, 6 days before her 97th birthday Marg passed away peacefully at The Pines in Bracebridge. Predeceased by her husband Seth in 1988. Loving mother of Lynda Shultis (Dave), Leonard (deceased) and Larry (Pauline). Grandmother to Brandy Fry (Mike), Barbi Shultis (John), Karen Grimes (Kyle), and Stephen (Jenna). Great-grandmother to Brock and Trista Fry and Christian Campbell Kayes. Marg was the daughter of Susie and Charlie Chantler of Huntsville. She was the sister of Ona Clarke and Elwood Chantler (predeceased) and Norma Bennett. A graveside funeral was held on May 6, 2020 at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery with some of the immediate family. Due to current circumstances a celebration of life will need to be postponed. We would also like to thank the staff at The Pines for the past 9 years. Donations can be made to The Pines or charity of your choice.

Published in Muskoka Region News on May 12, 2020.
