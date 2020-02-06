|
|
Born in Webbwood, long time resident of Bracebridge, passed away peacefully at Muskoka Shores on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Eric Petersen. Dear mother of Mike, Patrick, Steven and Nicole. Daughter of the late Stanley and Bernice (nee Graham) McMillan. Loving sister of Rita Engel, Helena Currie and Colleen Thompson. Predeceased by sister Leona Corbeil and brothers Mac, Marvin and Harold McMillan. Mom, a retired nurse, believed in being of service to others. She was active within the church, participated in the CWL for decades and volunteered at The Pines. She loved to garden and wild berry picking for baking and preserves. She was highly skilled with knitting needles, crochet hooks and made clothes for Nicole and herself. Our deepest gratitude to Muskoka Shores staff for their exceptional care of Mom for the past few years. Friends were received at Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Bracebridge, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the spring. As your expression of sympathy, given the amount of time spent in the hospital, memorial donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com Rest in peace Mom. You have earned it after taking care of us all.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 6, 2020