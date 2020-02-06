Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Bracebridge, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite PETERSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite "Ann" PETERSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Born in Webbwood, long time resident of Bracebridge, passed away peacefully at Muskoka Shores on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Eric Petersen. Dear mother of Mike, Patrick, Steven and Nicole. Daughter of the late Stanley and Bernice (nee Graham) McMillan. Loving sister of Rita Engel, Helena Currie and Colleen Thompson. Predeceased by sister Leona Corbeil and brothers Mac, Marvin and Harold McMillan. Mom, a retired nurse, believed in being of service to others. She was active within the church, participated in the CWL for decades and volunteered at The Pines. She loved to garden and wild berry picking for baking and preserves. She was highly skilled with knitting needles, crochet hooks and made clothes for Nicole and herself. Our deepest gratitude to Muskoka Shores staff for their exceptional care of Mom for the past few years. Friends were received at Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Bracebridge, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the spring. As your expression of sympathy, given the amount of time spent in the hospital, memorial donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com Rest in peace Mom. You have earned it after taking care of us all.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -