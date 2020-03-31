Home

Maria Grazia HARRIS

Peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Bracebridge, Ontario in her 65th year. Beloved wife of Ernie Harris. Dear sister of Dina (Ben) and sister-in-law of Cherin and Sandy. Maria worked at the Metro grocery store for many years. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. A private family entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Toronto, Ontario. Memorial donations in Maria's memory may be made to a . Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 31, 2020
