On Monday, March 2, 2020 Maria took her foot off the gas pedal and she passed peacefully in my arms. A private cremation service was held. An announcement will be made for a celebration of life, one in Port Sydney and the other in Sault St. Marie in the near future. Details to follow. Maria wanted to thank her care team, family and friends that have assisted to get her this far and helped her adjust her sails when necessary. Maria requested no donations but did request for all to find an area in their lives where the glass is not half full and to find a way to fill it.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 4, 2020