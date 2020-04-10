Home

Marie Anita "Carole" COOPER

Marie Anita "Carole" COOPER Obituary
Carole Cooper passed away at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, on April 4, 2020, at age 68 after an all too brief, but fierce battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Phillip Cooper. Loving mother of John, David and Peter Cooper. Famously proud grandmother of Liam, Noah, Aine, Amelia, Sora, Sosuke and Finn. Daughter of the late Moise and Therese Beauchemin. Dear sister of the late Jeanine, Maggie, Robert and Theresa. Sister-in-law to Ken and Gary Cooper, Marilyn, Lillian, Richard and Lorette. Daughter-in-law to Rose Anne Cooper and beloved mother-in-law to Chika and Katie Cooper. A celebration of Carole's life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
