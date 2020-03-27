Home

Marie (Schell) WALKER


1926 - 2020
Marie (Schell) WALKER Obituary
Marie Walker passed away peacefully with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Des Walker, she leaves behind her sons Roy (Marie), Ralph (Leslie) and Paul (Sherilyn). Loved and admired by her many grandchildren Amanda, Justin, Kaitlyn, Alana, Samantha, Cameron and Braedon, and great-grandson Lachlan. She was a role model and hero to her family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka. Messages can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 27, 2020
