Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, at the age of 77. Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Joe Hendrycks. Cherished mother of Daniel (Tammie) Hendrycks, Andrew (Shona) Hendrycks, and Shelly Hendrycks. Loving grandmother of Joshua (Ashleigh) Hendrycks, Cassandra-Lynn (Daniel) MacNaughtan, Michael Quesnel, Justice, Connor, MacKenzie, Cody, and Kayla Hendrycks. Great-grandmother of Jacob, Avril Mae, and Ebony Rose MacNaughtan. Dear daughter of the late Mary (Bud) Matthias, and William Hibbit. Predeceased by her daughter Mary-Anne. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. In keeping with Marilyn's wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life being held at 1114 Peace Valley Rd. North at 1:00 p.m. Rides can be arranged for those who don't drive, call 705-706-1994. Sarnia: Interment being held at Resurrection Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Refreshments will be held at Canatara Park following the interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital - Dialysis Unit, or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home.