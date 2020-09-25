Passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Muskoka Shores Care Community, Gravenhurst, ON, in her 82nd year. Marilyn was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Stevenson for almost 50 years. Loving mother of Kristie Black (Magella), Wendy Cuthbert (Stan), Colleen Zedo (Rob), and Lynn (Greg). Cherished grandmother of nine and great grandmother of nine. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice
greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com