Marion Ruth Fraser
1924-07-14 - 2020-10-12
Peacefully, at Castle Peak Retirement Residence, on Monday, October 12, 2020, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Alan for 65 years. Loving mother of Shari Lundy (Ken), Bruce (Karen), Brian (Marianne) and the late Carol. Proud grandmother of Sarah, Jennifer, Steven, Alan, Carolynn (David), Laura, and Matthew. Cherished great-grandmother to six beautiful great-grandchildren. Marion adored her family, friends and her life-long connection to Muskoka. A memorial service will be held at Islington United Church with interment at Pine Hills Cemetery for close family only. Contact Alan Fraser at alan@herofund.ca for the link to the live stream on YouTube and the picture tribute. Arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 416-231-2283. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Canadian Hero Fund, www.herofund.ca, Islington United Church, islingtonunited.org/make-a-gift, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
