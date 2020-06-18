It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marjorie Boucher on May 19, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Donald, cherished Mom of Nancy, Rick(Kate) and Sandra(Bob). Loved Grandmother to Erin(David), Scott(Cori), Rebecca(Helen), Alison(Glen), Colin(Sarah), Bob(Sherry), Stacey(Deceased) and Mandy(Pascal). Treasured Great-Grandmother of Eloise, Sawyer, Trystin, Makayla, Lily, Leo, Sarah and Echo .Marjorie was also a special Aunt to many from the Payne and Boucher families. A special Mom, never to be forgotten. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations to Huntsville Hospital or Algonquin Grace Hospice in memory of Marjorie would be greatly appreciated by the family.



