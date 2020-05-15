It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Martha in the comfort of her family home on May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of John, cherished mother of Norman (Sherine), Susan (David), Cori, and Kate (Patrick). Adored by her eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as a kindred spirit to countless others. Survived by dear sisters Eleanor and Rita. Predeceased by brothers Art, Doug and Keith and sisters Roberta, Doris, Jeannie, and Muriel. She will also be deeply missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends Jean and Joan. Born in Milford Bay in 1932 and the youngest of 10, Martha was a true Muskoka girl until heading to Toronto in her early 20's to begin raising her family. After attending George Brown College in the early 70's, Martha enjoyed a successful career in real estate. An avid sun worshipper, bingo player and ardent Jays fan, Martha also loved bowling, curling, ceramics, knitting, quilting, and innumerable card and board games. Martha touched the lives and hearts of all she met with her countless acts of kindness. She was an extraordinary role model and pillar of support to her family and friends. Martha saw the best in everyone that she met and in turn, was loved and respected for that. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ting and the wonderful staff at Scarborough General Hospital. In memory of Martha, donations commemorating her life may be made to Scarborough General Hospital. A celebration of Martha's life will take place at a later date.