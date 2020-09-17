November 1922-September 2020 It is with great sadness the children of Mary Charron announce her death. Mom died peacefully at Muskoka Hills Retirement Home in Bracebridge, at the great age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Charron, her daughter Mary Bennett and her infant grandson Lawrence Charron. She is survived by her children, Joseph, Brian, John, Edward, Libby, Colleen Hurrell and Carman. She leaves behind fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren along with several Sons and Daughter in-laws. Mary was the daughter of immigrant parents from Poland and raised on a farm off Brunel Road in Huntsville. She met and married the love of her life in the 40's and was widowed at an early age. At 47 she was tasked with raising her 8 children alone. She was dedicated as a mother, to her community and to her church. Her strong beliefs gave her strength and allowed her to live a full life with no regrets, giving without asking for anything in return. She was never judgmental or pushed her beliefs or opinions on others. She was accepting of all, no matter race, colour or creed and touched so many lives in a positive way. The eight children were born in Bent River and eventually raised in Ullswater. She loved the outdoors and could be found with a pair of old wooden skis strapped on, bush-whacking to haul, (what she would call ,"the windfall, a gift from heaven") the dead branches out of the bush for fire starter in the woodstove that she cooked all the meals on. She grew a great garden each year from which she would preserve the bounty and the family would enjoy the fruits of her labour all winter long. When there were two children left at home, she moved into Bracebridge where she worked at the Catholic Church as the housekeeper. Never having had a license it was an effortless walk to and from work or from one end of town to the other. She served the Catholic Women's League in several capacities, with position as president for several years. She volunteered at the Hospital, at the Seniors Centre and could be found canvasing for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir, and the Glee Club. She could be found singing her old favorites this last year of her life with her daughters when they came to visit. Mom leaves us with no sadness, only joy and the gifts she left us with. Her flame will burn in each of us every day of our lives. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a private family Funeral Mass and burial following. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. Groups will be permitted to visit with the family during the following reserved times: 6 - 6:30 p.m. ; 6:45 - 7:15 p.m. ; 7:30 - 8 p.m. ; 8:15 - 9 p.m. You must either call Reynolds Funeral Home (705-645-2257), between 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Monday - Friday to reserve your time to meet with the family OR you may reserve your time online through our website by clicking the 'RSVP' button next to each visitation time period shown below. Please be sure to include all names of those attending in your party. For those who wish, donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com