Beloved wife of the late Ginger Davies, Mary passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in her 98th year. Mary was born in Greenbank, Reach Township, Ontario to parents Oswald and Jean (Patterson) Love. Loving mother of Dwight (Jen) Davies of Edgewater, Florida and Dean (Lynne) Davies of Port Dover, Ontario. Cherished grandmother of Morgan (Natalie) Davies of Charlotte, NC, Tristan (Armando) Davies of Monroe, NC, Erin (Alfredo) Davies of Milton, Ontario and Tara (Dave) Ross of Milton, Ontario. Proud great-grandmother of Lailey and Adia Ross and Noah and Camila Tapia. Survived by her dear sisters, Betty Polito of Lindsay, Ontario and Frances (Fran) Yanchuk of Lindsay, Ontario. Predeceased by her sister, Anne Brennan. Mary will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Mary will be interred next to Ginger in the Spring. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 26, 2020