The Rivers and Gray family are saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Mary Rivers on September 19, 2020 at Markdale Hospital. She leaves behind a legacy of ribbons and bows. Ribbons and Bows that will be forever missed. Mary will forever be an amazing woman, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary was born on May 30, 1952 in Burks Falls Ontario to the Late James and Jean Gray. Like her collection of ribbons and bows she leaves behind a very large family, the youngest of 6 the late Jane White, Michael Gray and Daloris Alair. Survived by her Brother David Gray, Ronald Gray and Sister Joanne Pritcherd and also leaves behind her partner Lynn Stewart. Going to miss her terribly will be her two children, Kevin and Jennifer Rivers, two grandchildren Sherry Rivers and Sharron (Matt) Burt, and three great-grandchildren Tjaden, Angela and Willow. Although the family will forever have handmade quilts, cozy sweaters and lots of memories she leaves behind a trail of loved ones who will forever miss her laughter, smiles, quilts and baking. Her final act of love and compassion was to be an organ donor. Cremation has already occurred. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mary Elizabeth Rivers May 30 1952 - September 19 2020 "Its not about the date at the beginning..or the date at the end... It is about the dash between those years" Linda Ellis



