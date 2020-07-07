Mary Lyn (Frederick) Beatty: July 10, 1940 - July 4, 2020 The family of Mary Lyn (Frederick) Beatty are very sad to share the news of her passing on Saturday July 4, 2020. Born in Toronto on July 10, 1940. Mary Lyn was faithful wife to Gary Beatty for 40 years until his death in 2005, mother to Kristan (Joseph) Hamon, Erika (Michael) Beatty, Hank (Sandra) Beatty, Claire Beatty, Aaron (Marian) Beatty; 13 grand-children Andrew (Sarah), Marissa, Joanna, Anthony, Isaac, Katrina, Francisco, Maria, Miriana, Gwen, Aiden, Matthew, Thomas; one great-granddaughter Aria; She is also survived by sisters Margaret, Susan and Paule; sister-in-law Jolanta; predeceased by her brother Paul, her mother Mary (Burri) and father Paul. There will be visitation at Heubner Funeral Home on Wednesday evening July 8 from 7pm to 9pm with Funeral Mass at St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Barry's Bay on July 9th at 10:30 for family and extended family. The service will also be live-streamed at sainthedwigchurch.com
. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 660 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge, on Saturday, July 11 at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes a memorial gift to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society https://cdss.ca/get-involved/donations/
or Madonna House Apostolate https://www.madonnahouse.org/donate/