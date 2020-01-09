|
Mary Stewart Flanagan (nee Passmore) June 21, 1928 - Dec 29, 2019 Mary was born to Eliza and Thomas Passmore in Toronto, Ontario, the second of 4 children: Betty (Lindblad), Stewart, and Fred. In the 1940s the Passmore family vacationed annually at a cottage in Muskoka, where Mary met her future husband Walter Flanagan. They were married May 22, 1953. Mary and Walter built their dream cottage on the Severn River in Muskoka, and the entire Flanagan family treasures time spent there to this day. She loved getting together with the Passmore family at the semi-annual Passmore parties, which were often hosted at the cottage in the summer. In Mary's early career she trained as a Comptometer Operator, which was an early mechanical calculator. She held a number of administration positions, and retired from CBS Records after 20+ years. Mary and Walter settled in Don Mills, and were early members of The Donway United Church (now Donway Convenant), and were active in the Donway community. An avid card player, she regularly played Bridge and Rummoli. Always active in sports, she played baseball and volleyball, and attended regular swim classes with Walter at the Gravenhurst YMCA well into her 80's. Mary was busy in her retirement! Treasuring time spent with her 7 grandchildren, she was also busy with volunteer roles at the hospital, the church, and providing in-house care to the disabled. Fulfilling her lifetime dream of world travel, she took up cycling in her retirement, completing several 2-week bike tours to England, Holland, France, Germany, and Northern Italy. Mary could often be found working in the gardens around the cottage, and will be fondly remembered by the many flowers and plants that she tended. Mary is survived by her husband of 66 years Walter, her brother Fred (Barb), her children Jeff (Sharon), Andy (Ann), Nora Pratter (Karl), and Diane (Byron); and by her grandchildren Scott, Lisa (Jeff), Sean (Pamela), Katie (Mason), Eliza, Nickolas, and Alex. Her first great-grandchild is expected in January. The family extends many thanks to the staff at Granite Ridge in Gravenhurst, who cared for her in the last 5 years of her life. She died peacefully under their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge would be greatly appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Life was held on January 3 at Cavill-Turner Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.cavillfuneralhome.com.