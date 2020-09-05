It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Bullock announces his sudden passing on Sunday, August 31, 2020 at his residence in Huntsville. Matthew was born on November 28, 1984 to Charles and Karen Bullock. Matthew loved the outdoors whether it be in solitude fishing or playing golf with his buddies. Matthew is survived by parents Charles and Karen Bullock, sister Tara and her husband Neil Fougere, their children, Ethan, Bryden and Bella Fougere, and loving partner Liz Shortt. His greatest joy was being a father to Mylei Bullock and a stepfather to Kaylynn and her sister Candace. He is the cherished grandson of Ray and the late Jean McEown. Predeceased by his grandparents Albert and Edith Bullock. Matthew will be dearly missed by his best buddies Barrett and Kaiden, his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A private family gathering has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Hospice Huntsville. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com