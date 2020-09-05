1/1
Matthew Albert Louis BULLOCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Bullock announces his sudden passing on Sunday, August 31, 2020 at his residence in Huntsville. Matthew was born on November 28, 1984 to Charles and Karen Bullock. Matthew loved the outdoors whether it be in solitude fishing or playing golf with his buddies. Matthew is survived by parents Charles and Karen Bullock, sister Tara and her husband Neil Fougere, their children, Ethan, Bryden and Bella Fougere, and loving partner Liz Shortt. His greatest joy was being a father to Mylei Bullock and a stepfather to Kaylynn and her sister Candace. He is the cherished grandson of Ray and the late Jean McEown. Predeceased by his grandparents Albert and Edith Bullock. Matthew will be dearly missed by his best buddies Barrett and Kaiden, his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A private family gathering has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Hospice Huntsville. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Billingsley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved