Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at the age of 80, in Hope Hospice in Huntsville after a short battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by her children Rick (Donald), Deborah, and Duane, her sister Donna Crawford, and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Stuart and Brian Hallam. She was known by many in the Huntsville area for her unique design talent, which she drew upon to make her own interior design firm, The Icing, a great success. Her ingenuity and vision were featured in various publications. Her artistic creativity will be remembered with admiration, and her unrelenting determination despite all odds gained her much respect in her personal and professional life. Her family wishes to recognize and thank the exceptional personnel at Hope Hospice, the Huntsville hospital, and Muskoka home and community care services. A celebration of life will be held with immediate family.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 12, 2020