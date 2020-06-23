It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maurice Rosemeyer on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Myrna. He leaves behind three daughters; Linda, Susan and Anne; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in India in 1928, Maurice came to Canada in 1962 after graduating from university in England in the early fifties. He was chief flight test engineer for "de Havilland Aircraft" for 20 years. Upon retiring he did some aeronautical contract work, wrote a book, and of course, had several inventions under way that he worked on up until his passing. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Maurice's Life some time in the near future. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Maurice's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Messages of condolence can be offered through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.