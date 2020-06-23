Maurice Patrick ROSEMEYER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maurice Rosemeyer on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Myrna. He leaves behind three daughters; Linda, Susan and Anne; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in India in 1928, Maurice came to Canada in 1962 after graduating from university in England in the early fifties. He was chief flight test engineer for "de Havilland Aircraft" for 20 years. Upon retiring he did some aeronautical contract work, wrote a book, and of course, had several inventions under way that he worked on up until his passing. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Maurice's Life some time in the near future. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Maurice's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Messages of condolence can be offered through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved