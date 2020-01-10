|
|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Muskoka Shores Long Term Care Home in Gravenhurst in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Stevenson (nee Ferrell). Loving father of Dale (Glen) Card, Marie Stevenson and Kenneth (Janine) Stevenson. Cherished grandfather of Dawn (Norm), Lesley Ann (Ted), Brenda (Ashley) and Emily Rose. Great-grandfather of Jordan, Joshua, Ally, Brooklyn, Jacob, Jailyn and Carson. Dear brother of Eleanor, Luella, Evelyn, Mildred, Helen, Hilda, Bertrum, Bernard, Victor, Gloria and Julia. The family invited friends to visit on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville from 7-9 p.m. The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Port Sydney Community Centre, 607 Muskoka Road 10 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka or Muskoka Shores. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com