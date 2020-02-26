|
|
Our dearly beloved father passed away peacefully at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital on Thursday February 20th, 2020, in his 99th year - just 18 days shy of his 100th birthday. Son of the late Edward Thomas and Julia Priscilla (Lougheed) Bartman. Melvin was born on March 9th, 1920 in Lion's Head and raised in the Bruce Peninsula. Mel was an Imperial Oil tanker operator/fireman when WWII broke out. In 1941 he joined the Royal Canadian Signal Corps 5th Canadian Artillery Unit and was dispatched to Scotland before being transferred to Palermo, Sicily and then mainland Europe. He was a Toronto Police Officer from 1947-1978. After retirement he enjoyed travelling with friends, boating, fishing, volunteering in his community and tending his vegetable garden and berry patch which he shared with friends and bears alike. He will be remembered by his 3 daughters Julia (Martin) Libling, Martha Bartman, Sandra Bartman, his grandchildren Katie and Adam Libling, dear sister Doreen Hodgins of Powassan, sister-in-law Jean Watson, many nieces and nephews, cousins Marie Patterson Hudson, Joan Boettger and Dorothy Schmitt. He will also be remembered by long time friends Ursula Bryant and Cindy Fleury, Muskoka Seniors Club members and others of the Huntsville and Dorset area. Mel was predeceased by brothers Gordon (Doris Jean) and Wilbert, brother-in-law Al Hodgins, and Catherine Leis Bartman. His memorial service will be in Dorset, Ontario, early summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mel to Knox United Church 1012 Harvey Avenue, Box # 213, Dorset, Ontario P0A 1E0 would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 26, 2020