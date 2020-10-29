It is with great sadness that the family of Mel Taylor announces his passing. Mel passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, at Muskoka Landing Long Term Care Centre at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Taylor (nee Beattie), loving father of Brent (DeVonna), Dale (Kathy) and Shelley. Cherished grandfather of Justin, Nick (Erin), Drew (Alison) and Holly. Great-grandfather of Nathanial, Ellery, Hadley, Marc, Justin, Jeremy and Lola. Survived by his sibling, Wes (Carolyn). Mel will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mel Taylor was born on October 13, 1925, to parents Thomas and Louise (nee Northcott) in Toronto, Ontario. After serving in the Canadian Navy during WWII, Mel and Gladys married in 1948. Mel and Gladys lived in various locations (St. Johns NB, Patterson NJ, Windsor, Sault St. Marie) before settling in Huntsville, Ontario, in 1967. Mel will be remembered as a prominent businessman in Huntsville. He first built and owned the Canadian Tire store and later building the Brendale Square Mall, IGA and the Riverlocks subdivision. With all of Mel's accomplishments, he will be most remembered for his wonderful sense of humour, as well as his kindness and generosity. A private graveside service will occur on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Locks Cemetery in Huntsville at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will take place once Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, when all family, friends and acquaintances can gather and celebrate his life. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Compassion Canada (www.compassion.ca
) or The Table Soup Kitchen (https://thetablefoundation.ca
), both charities supported by Mel. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
.