Died suddenly while playing tennis on Friday, August 7, 2020 in his 81st year. Michael was the sweetheart and much-loved husband of Lois McKenzie-Brown. Loving father of Jennifer Taylor (Craig), Adrienne Brown, Stephanie Brown, and Christopher Brown (Eva). Loving step-father to Kevin McKenzie (Elizabeth), Karen Jenney (Greg), and Kathryn Lizotte (Cory). Loved and remembered grandfather of Matthew, Amanda, Julia, Lauren, Bella, Christopher, Chloe, Jackson, Grace, Keaghan, Kearnan, Kailer, Jeren, and Owen. Dear brother of Audrey Brown and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by spouse Colleen, sister Celia and parents Rose and Ernest. The Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Gravenhurst Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.). A ZOOM service will also be broadcasted. Those attending in person will need to register. Refreshments to follow at the church. The family ask that current social distance protocol be followed at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Calvary Gravenhurst Church Building Fund, Heritage College and Seminary (Seminary Building Fund) and may be arranged through Cavill-Turner Funeral Home. During COVID-19, restrictions for attending funerals apply. Please refer to the Calvary Church website https://www.calvarygravenhurst.com/
or Cavill Funeral Home www.cavillfuneralhome.com
for registration instructions to attend the Funeral Service and for the Zoom online service link. Personal condolences and memories can be found at www.cavillfuneralhome.com