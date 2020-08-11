1/2
Rev. Dr. Michael David Ernest BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died suddenly while playing tennis on Friday, August 7, 2020 in his 81st year. Michael was the sweetheart and much-loved husband of Lois McKenzie-Brown. Loving father of Jennifer Taylor (Craig), Adrienne Brown, Stephanie Brown, and Christopher Brown (Eva). Loving step-father to Kevin McKenzie (Elizabeth), Karen Jenney (Greg), and Kathryn Lizotte (Cory). Loved and remembered grandfather of Matthew, Amanda, Julia, Lauren, Bella, Christopher, Chloe, Jackson, Grace, Keaghan, Kearnan, Kailer, Jeren, and Owen. Dear brother of Audrey Brown and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by spouse Colleen, sister Celia and parents Rose and Ernest. The Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Gravenhurst Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.). A ZOOM service will also be broadcasted. Those attending in person will need to register. Refreshments to follow at the church. The family ask that current social distance protocol be followed at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Calvary Gravenhurst Church Building Fund, Heritage College and Seminary (Seminary Building Fund) and may be arranged through Cavill-Turner Funeral Home. During COVID-19, restrictions for attending funerals apply. Please refer to the Calvary Church website https://www.calvarygravenhurst.com/ or Cavill Funeral Home www.cavillfuneralhome.com for registration instructions to attend the Funeral Service and for the Zoom online service link. Personal condolences and memories can be found at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavill-Turner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved