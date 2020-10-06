Peacefully at his home in Gravenhurst, October 3rd, with his devoted wife Sharon by his side. Loving father of Erin (Jeff), adoring Papa to Gage Michael Krawetz, dedicated son to the late Helen, and Michael (Gail), and predeceased by beloved brother Stephen (Bonnie). Very cherished brother-in-law will be dearly missed by Wilfred (Tracy), Dorothy (Victor), late Kenny, Perry (late Cathy), Betty (James), Barbara (Gary), Jim (Molly), Bill (Kim), Tom (Janice), late Bonnie (Noel), Linda (Mike), and Don (Wendy) and many nieces and nephews. Michael will be remembered for his passion of music, love of performing, teaching music appreciation, sports, golf, his 'weekend warrior days', his strong sense of family and his adoring love for his wife and best friend of over 40 years . As per Michael's wishes cremation will take place and a private family only internment will be officiated by his dear and loyal friend Fred Schulz. The family wishes to thank all those who have provided comfort and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Veterans Affairs would be appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com