Passed peacefully on January 18, 2020, in his 90th year, at Castle Peak Retirement Residence in Bracebridge. Longstanding former resident of Beamsville and Hydro One retiree. Caring husband of Elsie (Carpenter) and Doris (Ransom) (1972). Much loved father of Deb Kszan (Jim) and stepfather of Lynn Sorowka (John) and Bob Carpenter. Proud grandfather of Lindsay Zylstra (Jesse), Ryan Kszan, Carla Antidormi (Johnpaul) and Cori Baker (James) and great-grandfather of Jace Zylstra, Darby Zylstra, Connley Zylstra and Easton Antidormi. In keeping with Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home in Bracebridge. Dad believed deeply in being of service to others and to one's community and was an active volunteer through his retirement years. If desired, donations to the , or community organization (through monetary donation or volunteerism), would be appreciated by the family. Our deepest gratitude to Castle Peak Retirement Residence staff and Dr. Kristen Jones for their exceptional care of Dad and providing the opportunity for him to pass, with dignity, at home. You are all true angels on earth. Messages of condolence may be left at www.reynoldsfuneral.com Rest in peace Dad. You have earned it after a long life, well-lived.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 21, 2020