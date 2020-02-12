|
|
Passed away peacefully at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 86. Mona was the beloved wife of the late David Donaldson. Loving mother of David Jr., Fred (Wendy), Tom (Nina), Paul (Suzanne), Brian (Gayle). She was the cherished grandmother of 17. Great grandmother of 24. Great-great-grandmother of 9. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her siblings Art, Chris, Elsie, and Dorothy. For many years Mona worked at Rostrevor in Windemere as a housekeeper. Later in her life, working at The Bracebridge Villa as a personal support worker, where she retired. In keeping with Mona's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences may be offered at www.reynoldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 12, 2020