Passed away at Andy's House Hospice, Port Carling, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 63. He was the beloved husband of Maureen Smeltzer. Loving father to Nikki, and Amy. Dear brother to Linda Johnson (Ken), Lawrence, Edward (Mary Jane), Robert "Charlie" (Rachel), and Gail Yantha (Pat). Predeceased by his parents Murray and Leah McGuey. A private funeral service was held at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, with interment of ashes later, in Mickle Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to Andy's House Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society
greatly appreciated.