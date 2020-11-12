1/1
Morris Michael McGUEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Andy's House Hospice, Port Carling, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 63. He was the beloved husband of Maureen Smeltzer. Loving father to Nikki, and Amy. Dear brother to Linda Johnson (Ken), Lawrence, Edward (Mary Jane), Robert "Charlie" (Rachel), and Gail Yantha (Pat). Predeceased by his parents Murray and Leah McGuey. A private funeral service was held at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, with interment of ashes later, in Mickle Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to Andy's House Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavill-Turner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved