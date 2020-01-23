|
In loving memory of my husband MURRAY ("MOE") MELBOURNE BUSH, who passed away one year ago today. It's been a year now since you left me, when my heart was split in two One side filled with memories, the other died with you Remembering you is easy, I do it every day But missing you is a heartache that never goes away This past year it's been so hard pretending to be brave I miss the strength you brought me, and the comfort that it gave The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, But you're forever in my heart until we meet again Love always, Norma
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 23, 2020