Passed away after 95 years of a life well lived. Survived by his wife Ann of 69 years of marriage. Beloved father of Barbara and Neil (Bracebridge, ON), Jennifer and Arthur (Barrie, ON), Andrew (deceased 1963) and Peter and Lisa (Barrie, ON). Devoted PaPa to 13 grandchildren (Brandon, Brittany, Bryson, Alyssa, McKenzie, Emily, Simon, Clare, Laura, Adrienne, Emma, Abby and Ian) and 4 great-grandchildren (Breanna, Jacob, Mathew and Logan). Much loved brother of Marion McKenzie Hood (Montreal, QC). He was a man of many talents: an engineer, an avid reader, a meticulous photo-journalist, a runner and a hiker (climbing a mountain with his Tucson hikers to celebrate his 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays). He was above all, a humanitarian and a great, gentle, loving man. His outreach led to sponsorships of many new immigrants and their families to Canada whose enduring relationships he treasured. MDL began his over 40-year career with GE installing Canada's first FM station and later the first English language TV station. In later years he was appointed to the Governor General's Review Board, a position he was especially proud of. He and Ann were lifelong travellers, and Murray kept up ongoing correspondence with friends around the world. He has left behind a big legacy: the joy of learning, of staying in touch with people, and of being purposeful with your life and your love. Cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate Murray's life will be announced at a later date.