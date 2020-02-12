|
|
Passed away at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020 with family by her side. She was in her 74th year. Nancy was the beloved wife of Dennis. Loving and proud mother of Mike (Diane). Dear sister of the late Ron Coon (Sue), John Christian (Elsie), Dale Boone (Earl), Laurie Wallis (Doug), and Bruce Christian (Vero). Sister-in-law of Donna Drinkle (Glenn). Cherished "Aunt Nan" to Janice, Elaine (Ross), Jim (Kelly), Steve (Sue), Jodie (Mike), Jeff (Lisa), Philip (Dana), and Michelle (Colin). She will also be missed by her 17 great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents John and Norma Christian and her parents-in-law Freda and George Morrison. Nancy will be fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation an hour prior at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON. Reception to follow at Muskoka Discovery Centre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heritage United Church, Washago, Orillia Soldiers' Hospital or South Muskoka Memorial Hospital greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 12, 2020