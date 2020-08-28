Frances passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at age of 94 years at S.M.M. Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1926 and lived all her life in the Bracebridge area. Frances was the daughter of Laura McLean and stepdaughter of Sam McLean. Frances and Leo Flynn were married 27 years until his passing April 1976. In June of 1981 she married William Roberts who died December 1985. Frances was predeceased by her daughter Marilyn Flynn (2000), brother George Armstrong (Angie), sister Orpha Gregoire (Pres), brother Clifford Armstrong (Esther), stepbrothers Bill and Ross McLean. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Kathy Kauk (Eric), Carol Young (Robert), son Michael Flynn (Dr. Selina Tombs), sister-in-law Margaret Clipsham and stepsister Isobel Walker. Frances was the loving grandmother of Sean Oates (Lori), Chris (Amy), Stephen (Amy), Amy Page (Craig), Rob Young, Brad Flynn (Marta), Jeff Flynn (Ashley), Ryan Flynn, Andrew Hanson and Joel Cross. She was so proud to be a great grandmother to Alex Oates, Jamie Oates (Kaitlyn), Jack Kauk, Claire Frances Kauk, Benjamin Flynn, Josh Flynn and Aviyah Flynn. Frances taught elementary school in a one room schoolhouse between the years of 1943 to 1949 in Germania, Brackenrig and Baysville. She began as the first teacher at the Bracebridge Co-operative Nursery School in 1966 and taught there until her retirement in 1981. Frances was the last surviving charter member (1956) of the Bracebridge, St. Joseph's Catholic Women's League. She held several executive positions over several years of active involvement. Her residence for the past five years was at the Pines Nursing Home. She read constantly, did daily crossword puzzles, and loved to play a game of Scrabble. From time to time she really enjoyed drawing and painting scenery and people. She loved her family and family gatherings and she will be greatly missed. Visitation was held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home, with a prayer service beginning at 7:45 p.m. The Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, March 25th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bracebridge, Ontario. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com