With sadness, the family announces the peaceful passing of Alice on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. She was in her 95th year. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Delbert MacDonald. Cherished mother of Doris Jean Bowman, Wayne MacDonald (Cindy) and Jim MacDonald. Loving grandmother of Tammy, Susan, David, Daniel and Holly. Proud great-grandmother of Kyra, Lauren, Dakota, Scott, Johnathan, Stephanie and Kiera. Alice is She is survived by her sister Betty Holmes and Irene Haverlock. She is predeceased by her brothers Ken Cole, Jim Cole and sisters Doris Reid and Stella Mack. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A private family service will take place. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alice to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
