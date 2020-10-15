1/1
nee Price Laurie Crowder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened by the passing of Laurie Crowder on October 7, 2020. Laurie will be deeply missed and was so loved, honored and respected by daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Rick McGregor. Feeling the loss of Laurie Crowder is her loving son and daughter-in-law, David and Nicole McKeag. Loving grandma to Tyler, Tiffany, Christian, Devon, and baby angel Adrian. She is survived, loved and cherished by sisters Gwen Reiger and Maria Price, with a loving side note to her beloved niece Leeanne. There will be no funeral, however, there will be a "Celebration of life" held by individual family members in her honor. Laurie wanted anyone who truly cared for her to either donate to the Epilepsy Society and/or the SPCA for our furry friends. She did ask that all who truly cared for her to go to: carenotprofit.ca and sign the petition. We need to stop neglect and abuse in these homes. "Our Littlest Angel, Fly You earned your wings." Best Mother Ever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved