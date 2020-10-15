1/1
nee Terry Leona Marjorie MIDDLEBROOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With love and great sadness, we say goodbye to Leona after a short battle with cancer. She passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge in her 59th year. Beloved wife of Paul Middlebrook. Loving mother of Zachary Middlebrook (Haley) and Isaac Middlebrook. Proud grandmother of Liam, Nadia, Hunter and Saskia-Rae. Leona was born in Bracebridge on April 29, 1961 and she grew up in Vankoughnet. She was the dear daughter of the late Ernie and Jennie Terry. Leona will be loving remembered by her siblings; Lorraine Loshaw (d. Lyle), Calvin Terry (d.), Don Terry, Wilfred Terry (Ardie), Hilda MacFarlane (d. Dave), Hughie Terry (Muriel), Bertha Carpenter (d. Raymond), Mervin Terry (Denise), Anne Hare (Terry), Dorothy Terry (Peter), Martin Terry (Pauline), and Bruce Terry. She will be missed by her father-in-law Ken Middlebrook (d.) and her mother-in-law Gladys Middlebrook, sisters-in-law Christine Gibbs (Eric), Arlene Middlebrook (d. Doug) and her brothers-in-law Wayne Middlebrook and Robert Middlebrook (d. Marlene). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leona's memory to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital https://www.healthmuskoka.ca/ would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence may shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved