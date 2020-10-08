Lena Rebecca (Wyman) Suter passed away peacefully on September 30th , at The Pines in Bracebridge at the age of 96. Lena was born in Bracebridge on June 3rd, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Rebecca (Cooke) and the late Albert Wyman. She is survived by her daughter Laurie (Michael) Thomson of Bracebridge. She was the very proud "Gram" to her grandchildren Kate (Mike) McMullen of Bracebridge and Stephen (Paula) Thomson of Beverley, Massachusetts and great-grandmother to Johnny Thomson. Lena was predeceased by her husband Frank (2005). Lena was also predeceased by all of her siblings Mary Everett, William Wyman, Albert Wyman, Ted Wyman, Margaret Brazier, Agnes Patterson, Edith Goodman and Eleanor Clarke and all of Frank's siblings Libby Leeking, Mary Suter, Bob Suter and Freddie Suter. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Lena will also be fondly remembered by her lifetime friend and neighbour Georgia Brooks and the Brooks boys. Lena always enjoyed meeting people. She worked at Bell Telephone, Thatcher Studio and Garwood's. As a lifetime member of the Bracebridge community, she made many friends through golfing, bowling, bridge club and walking club. Lena also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, baking and cooking. She is remembered for her beautiful hand-knit sweaters, mitts, hats and afghans and Laurie's many ballet costumes. She was famous for her Christmas baking and her million dollar soup. Laurie and the family would like to sincerely thank the staff of The Pines for their warm and loving care provided to Lena over the last ten years. Cremation has taken place and as per Lena's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Donations in Lena's memory can be made to The Pines Support Committee.