Passed away peacefully at Spencer House Orillia, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in her 100th year. Nellie was the beloved wife of the late George Hutchinson. Loving mother of Ronald (Judy), Betty MacDonald (Lockie), Anne Balvers (Albert), and the late Gail. Cherished grandmother of Gordon, Troy, Cory, George, Jamie, Shona, Kevin, Scott, Sheramie, Duayne, Bev, Christopher, and Kessie. Great-grandmother of 33, and great-great-grandmother of 13. Nellie and her husband George were active members of the Georgian Bay Steam Association, the Bracebridge Power and Antique Club, and the Morrison Pioneer Club. Together they hosted several pioneer antique shows on their Highway 11 property. Nellie was also a member of several seniors' clubs and held many associated functions in her home. A visitation will take place at Cavill funeral Home, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.and 6-8 p.m. A graveside will be held at the Bethel Cemetery, 1372 ON-11, Severn Bridge, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with visiting to begin at 11:00 AM, at Bethel Cemetery. Internment to follow. Guests are welcome but must call the funeral home to register first. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. Groups of 20 will be permitted to visit with the family during the following reserved times of 2:00-2:45 p.m. and 3:00-3:45 p.m. and 6:00-6:45 p.m. and 7:00-7:45 p.m. You must call Cavill Funeral Home (705-687-3242), between 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. , to reserve a time to visit with the family or to attend the Graveside Service. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society
, in Nellie's memory. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com