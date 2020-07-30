Della May Elizabeth (Nickason) Sawyer on June 28th , 1948 Dick and Helen Nickason welcomed a baby girl. They named her Della May Elizabeth - after her granny Elizabeth Stevenson and her nana May Nickason. She is a tribute to both of those women. Della was the second child. Her older brother is Leslie (Wilma) and her younger siblings are Eric (d) (Pat); Billy (Grace); Brenda (d) (Barry Ross); Lonnie; Norma (Bill Van Alstine); Cheryl (Ted Spalding); and Mary Ellen (Tim Wright). Della was raised near Deer Lake on what is now known as Stephenson Road 1 East. When Della married Norm Sawyer on March 27th, 1965, they built a house next door to her mom and dad. They raised three children - David (Diane); Paul (Kelly) and Wendy (Rob Jung) - with plenty of love and laughter. Now they are proud and loving grandparents to 8 grands and 2 great-grands. The love flows in both directions, as the grandchildren love coming for sleepovers. Della's life has always been fully entwined with family, and that gave her great joy. Just like her mom, she loved the horses and dogs and chickens that were a part of her country life. From her first horse Chief to her last horse Ebony, she loved to be on and around horses. She looked forward to an annual long-standing tradition to go horseback riding with friends and family every summer. She also loved her German Shepherd dogs many of which she owned over the years . She enjoyed her chickens as well, although we hear that the chickens were more obedient for Norm than Della! Talking about the joys in Della's life would not be complete without celebrating the great peace she found in her relationship with the Lord. Della was saved in her early teens. Then a few years later she enjoyed many years of fellowship at Deer Lake Gospel Hall until she was no longer able to attend due to health implications . For many years she held a Wednesday afternoon Ladies Bible Study in her home right up until Covid-19 forced the disbanding of many social groups. Family invited friends to visit at Billingsley Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 3 - 7 p.m. The funeral service was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Stevenson Cemetery. During COVID-19, visitations and funeral services were conducted on a schedule and by appointment only.The family asks that any memorials be in the form of donations to Huntsville Hospice, where she and her family have received only the best of care from Norma and the palliative care teams. The family is also grateful to Dr. Varieur who even made house calls to Della during COVID-19; to the PSWs who gave such good care; and to Closing the Gap organization. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Many thanks to Billingsley Funeral Home for their support. No words can express the appreciation for all the prayers and kindnesses of her Christian family, and to all of her family and friends for their loving care during this difficult time.