Always so good, unselfish and kind, none on this earth you equal I'll find. Honorable and true in all your ways, loving and faithful to the end of your days, honest and liberal, ever upright, just in your judgement, always right; loved by your friends and all whom you knew, one in a million, that husband was you. Two years have passed, our hearts still sore, as time rolls on I miss you more; A loving husband, tender and kind, what beautiful memories you left behind. Lovingly remembered, Your wife Elizabeth