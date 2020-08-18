1/1
Norman Lawrence HAMILTON
April 19, 1956 - August 15, 2020 It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at the Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket; he was in his 65th year. Norman leaves behind the love of his life Sharlene whom they spent 24 wonderful and unforgettable years together. He was a cherished father and grandfather. Norman was a hardworking man who absolutely loved the outdoors. Born in Huntsville, Ontario Norman, loved Muskoka and genuinely had a love for community and was always more than willing to lend a helping hand and would do anything for anyone. He was a skilled carpenter, a lover of animals, a patient and loyal friend and he loved his family more than anything. They certainly broke the mould when they made Norman, he was such a wonderfully unique person who will be missed beyond measure. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Norman can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Diabetes Association or to the OSPCA-Muskoka. Messages of condolence can be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com

Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
