April 19, 1956 - August 15, 2020 It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at the Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket; he was in his 65th year. Norman leaves behind the love of his life Sharlene whom they spent 24 wonderful and unforgettable years together. He was a cherished father and grandfather. Norman was a hardworking man who absolutely loved the outdoors. Born in Huntsville, Ontario Norman, loved Muskoka and genuinely had a love for community and was always more than willing to lend a helping hand and would do anything for anyone. He was a skilled carpenter, a lover of animals, a patient and loyal friend and he loved his family more than anything. They certainly broke the mould when they made Norman, he was such a wonderfully unique person who will be missed beyond measure. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Norman can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Diabetes Association or to the OSPCA-Muskoka. Messages of condolence can be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com