Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive BALDWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Louise BALDWIN


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Louise BALDWIN Obituary
1923 - 2020 Olive passed away peacefully at The Pines in Bracebridge, on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at age 96. Loving mother of Rod Baldwin (Brenda), Lu-Ann Baldwin (John Bartel), Cindy Bailey (the late John Bailey) and Bill Baldwin. Dearest grandmother of Christopher, Lee and Steven Baldwin, Jonathan Baldwin, Emma Bailey and Michael Baldwin. Proud great-grandmother of Curtis. Sister to Isobel Smith. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -