1923 - 2020 Olive passed away peacefully at The Pines in Bracebridge, on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at age 96. Loving mother of Rod Baldwin (Brenda), Lu-Ann Baldwin (John Bartel), Cindy Bailey (the late John Bailey) and Bill Baldwin. Dearest grandmother of Christopher, Lee and Steven Baldwin, Jonathan Baldwin, Emma Bailey and Michael Baldwin. Proud great-grandmother of Curtis. Sister to Isobel Smith. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 2, 2020