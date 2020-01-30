Home

Orland W. H. Beirness

Orland W. H. Beirness Obituary
Orland passed away at home in Raymond, with family at his side, on Monday, January 26, 2020. He was 78 years old. Beloved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Perry (Susan) and Jason. Proud grandfather of Ryan & Lily. Brother to Aubrey (Norma), Kathleen (Terry Dexter), Dale (Jackie) and the late Willard. Brother-in-law to Susie Veitch (Brian). Orland was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a long-time member of the Settlers Hunt Camp. In keeping with Orland's wishes, cremation has taken place. His ashes will be laid to rest at the Ullswater Cemetery later this year. His family would like to thank the nurses of Closing the Gap for their attentiveness and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to support the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.ocm
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
