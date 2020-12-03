1/1
Owen M.P. Vautier
1932-06-05 - 2020-11-23
With great sadness, the family of Owen Maxwell Phillip Vautier announces his passing on November 23, 2020, at the age of 88, in Bonaventure, Quebec. Owen, the son of the late Ida and Donald Vautier, of Jersey, Channel Islands, is survived by his sister, Daphne, and brother, Ian, and predeceased by his brother, Val. Owen was a loving father to Natalie (Peter), Gary (Yvonne) and Philippa (Glenn), as well as a proud and loving Poppa and Great Poppa. Owen will be missed by his loving wife, Claudette, and her children, François (Catherine), Alain (Joëlle), Hélène (Simon) and their families. Owen will also be missed by many relatives, and the many friends he made wherever he travelled! Online condolences may be left at www.belangerfils.com

Published in Muskoka Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
