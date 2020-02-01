|
|
Passed away peacefully in the morning of January 27th, 2020 at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital as result of chronic illnesses. The family wishes to extend a big 'thank you' to the Palliative Care Team, all the doctors and all the nurses who took such good care of Patracia in her final days. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Loretta Patricia Bjerknes, family and close friends. A Celebration of Patracia's Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Billingsley Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Patracia's name may be made to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, the or to a . Messages of condolence may be offered at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 1, 2020