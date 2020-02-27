|
Passed away on the 12th of February 2020, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. Tricia was born on the 23rd of February 1943, the elder daughter of Fred and Grace Rowney. She grew up in a little village in Bedfordshire and went to the convent school in Bedford. After leaving school she had several secretarial jobs in Bedford and met her future husband Norman there. They married in 1964 and after a couple of years decided to move to Canada. That was a huge decision for them but a successful one and they remained there for the rest of their natural lives.She will be dearly missed by her sister, Elizabeth Hadfield (John) of Thame, England, and her many friends in Bracebridge, eastern Ontario and Hamilton, as well as numerous friends and relatives overseas. She was predeceased by her parents and husband Norman, who shared her love of "the Park" and Muskoka in general. Tricia was well-known in her adopted town as a person who could make friends with anyone, was generous to a fault, and had a wicked sense of humour. She loved cats (her own and everyone else's), Algonquin Park, good food, and the musical group "Queen". Until a few years ago, she was active in Little Theatre, having joined the Players' Guild of Hamilton almost as soon as she and Norman stepped off the boat, and continuing her involvement in theatre after they moved to Hunstville. Backstage was her milieu, and she was a talented makeup artist, as well as lending a hand in other areas of mounting a play, musical or dance recital. She was also a hospital and hospice volunteer, giving generously of her time and energies.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 27, 2020